Coal workers are facing an uncertain future as SA transitions to cleaner energy sources. To discuss this in detail, Business Day TV caught up with Megan Cole, research fellow at the Future Water Institute and the Minerals to Metals Initiative at UCT.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What does the transition to cleaner energy mean for SA’s coal workers?
Business Day TV spoke to Megan Cole, research fellow at the Future Water Institute and the Minerals to Metals Initiative at UCT
Coal workers are facing an uncertain future as SA transitions to cleaner energy sources. To discuss this in detail, Business Day TV caught up with Megan Cole, research fellow at the Future Water Institute and the Minerals to Metals Initiative at UCT.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.