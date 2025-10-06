Nigeria’s Century Group eyes SA in oil and gas expansion plan
Energy infrastructure company says it is in project talks with SA partners
06 October 2025 - 05:00
Despite SA’s gas market constraints, Nigerian energy infrastructure company Century Group is eyeing the country as part of its African expansion plans.
The Lagos-based company, which specialises in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) technology and the commercialisation of stranded gas assets, said it was in “ongoing talks” with local partners on oil and gas infrastructure projects. The company was among the attendees at African Energy Week, which took place in Cape Town last week...
