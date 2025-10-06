Glencore secures 20-year renewable energy supply from Discovery Green
Miners are adding renewable energy as market reforms open, balancing coal’s role with emission reduction
06 October 2025 - 20:39
Discovery Green, the renewable energy arm of Discovery, has signed a landmark 20-year power supply agreement with Glencore to deliver renewable electricity to some of the mining group’s coal operations in Mpumalanga.
The deal will see Discovery Green replace most of the electricity consumption at Glencore’s Goedgevonden, Tweefontein and iMpunzi mine complexes, near eMalahleni in the Nkangala District, with renewable energy starting in 2027. The mines collectively consume about 290GWh of electricity a year...
