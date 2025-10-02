Eskom names Monde Bala as CEO of National Transmission Company SA
Bala has served as interim CEO since July
02 October 2025 - 08:37
Eskom has named Monde Bala CEO of the National Transmission Company SA (NTCSA) effective October 1, after holding the role in an interim capacity since July.
Bala, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the power sector, served as group executive for Eskom Distribution since 2019, following a distinguished 27-year career at the utility in various leadership roles. ..
