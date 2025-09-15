Greencoat posts weaker interim results after JSE debut
The European energy investor reassured local investors with an interim dividend and an optimistic outlook
15 September 2025 - 10:32
Greencoat Renewables wooed SA investors with a maiden JSE dividend declaration on Monday after publishing weaker interim results.
The company declared an interim dividend of 3.41c per share, in line with its full-year target, as gross cash generation slumped to €68.7m — almost half of what it reported in the six months to end-June 2024...
