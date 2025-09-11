Energy goals and environmental concerns are almost always at odds and Shell is no stranger to this tension. A recent court ruling prevents the energy group from drilling offshore for oil and gas discoveries which could add much-needed jobs to the economy. Business Day TV spoke to Aluwani Museisi, country chair for Shell Downstream SA to explore SA’s offshore energy potential and how a balance can be struck in terms of exploring that potential while mitigating any environmental impact.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on Shell’s upstream business and the green economy
Business Day TV speaks to Shell Downstream SA’s Aluwani Museisi on unlocking offshore potential while protecting the environment.
