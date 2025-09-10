subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Metair has posted headline earnings per share of 65c during the firm’s half-year from a loss of 3c previously. Business Day TV discussed the turnaround with the group’s CEO, Paul O’Flaherty.

Metair back in the black, but costs rise

Interim HEPS recovered to 65c from a 3c loss a year ago
Companies
6 hours ago

Wait for Metair’s turnaround to pick up more speed

AutoZone’s recovery is promising, but the road ahead remains uncertain
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors pile onto Grindrod after ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
3.
Q&A: Estienne de Klerk — the prince who became ...
Companies / Property
4.
Clientèle targets grant recipients and state ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sun International warns that weak gambling rules ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Metair flags revenue growth amid acquisitions

Companies / Industrials

Wait for Metair’s turnaround to pick up more speed

Money & Investing

Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive big guns

Companies / Trade & Industry

Metair changes gears to take the growth road

Money & Investing

Metair shares leap after CEO’s tenure extended

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.