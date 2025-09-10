Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Urgency must be a guiding principle in the committee’s work
Local MD Maciej Klenkiewicz silent on whether commitment to SA market includes manufacturing
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Chair Trevor Manuel says ‘exceptional leadership and governance experience will support the company’s strategic ambitions’
Non-residential construction shows signs of life, but broader industry sentiment still lags long-term averages
No country has prospered without a strong industrial base — and ours will be no exception
Emerging economies feel WTO, UN climate talks have so far failed to address their concerns
There is uncertainty about Walaza Bayanda’s fitness for the 100m race
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Metair has posted headline earnings per share of 65c during the firm’s half-year from a loss of 3c previously. Business Day TV discussed the turnaround with the group’s CEO, Paul O’Flaherty.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Metair returns to profit
Metair has staged a strong recovery, with operating profit up 27% to R450m and earnings sharply higher. In this Business Day TV interview, CEO Paul O’Flaherty explains how disciplined cost control, subsidiary integration and debt restructuring are positioning the group for sustainable growth in a highly competitive market
Metair has posted headline earnings per share of 65c during the firm’s half-year from a loss of 3c previously. Business Day TV discussed the turnaround with the group’s CEO, Paul O’Flaherty.
Metair back in the black, but costs rise
Wait for Metair’s turnaround to pick up more speed
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Metair flags revenue growth amid acquisitions
Wait for Metair’s turnaround to pick up more speed
Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive big guns
Metair changes gears to take the growth road
Metair shares leap after CEO’s tenure extended
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.