Shell battles to keep exploration right
Energy group and local partner head to apex court after accusing pressure groups of wanting to ‘sterilise’ all oil and gas exploration activity
31 August 2025 - 19:18
British multinational energy major Shell and its local partner Impact Africa have lashed out at environmental groups that interdicted oil and gas exploration on the Wild Coast, accusing the pressure groups of wanting to “sterilise” all oil and gas exploration activity.
Shell and Impact will plead their case before the Constitutional Court in a bid to keep their exploration right, a project in which they had already invested more than R1bn before it was interdicted by the high court in Makhanda four years ago...
