The conflict in Ukraine as well as looming US tariffs on Indian imports of Russian crude oil have increased concerns about global supply. Business Day TV got further insights from Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tariffs, war and crude: what’s driving oil market anxiety
BDTV turns to Vanda Insights’ Vandana Hari for sharp takes on global crude supply
RECOMMENDED READING:
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ukraine strikes in Russia spook oil markets
India and Russia agree to expand bilateral trade
Chinese refiners snap up Russian oil as Indian demand slows, analysts say
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why the oil price will not affect Ukraine war negotiations
Oil rises amid supply worries after Trump threatens India with tariffs
Chinese refiners snap up Russian oil as Indian demand slows, analysts say
India and Russia agree to expand bilateral trade
