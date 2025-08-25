Companies / Energy

WATCH: Finance chief Walt Bruns on Sasol’s return to profit

Business Day TV spoke with Walt Bruns, CFO of Sasol

25 August 2025 - 17:16
Higher chemicals prices, tighter cost controls and lower asset writedowns have helped push Sasol back into the black. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with the group’s CFO, Walt Bruns.

Sasol: Is it really different this time?

If the self-help script feels familiar, it’s because investors have heard it all before. But there are encouraging signs — if management can convert ...
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Activists fume as Sasol says it will ‘relook’ emission targets

When 2021 climate roadmap was drawn up it was already aware that gas would eventually run out, virtual AGM told.
Business
9 months ago

Sasol names Walt Bruns as CFO

Bruns replaces Hanré Rossouw who will step down at the end of October
Companies
1 year ago
