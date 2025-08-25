Sasol shares rally as new strategy shows early sign of success

Sasol building in Sandton, April 3 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Sasol’s shares surged the most in more than four years on Monday after the company slashed impairments and outlined progress on management’s turnaround plan.
The company’s shares were up 11.68% at R121.57.
This brings the group’s share gains year to date to 46%, as investors continue to warm to the group after the capital markets day in May, which outlined a refreshed strategy looking to get the group back on a growth path and ultimately pay dividends again.
For the financial year to end-June, the energy and chemicals group reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of R51.8bn, down 14% from the previous year, while turnover fell 9% to R249bn.
Headline earnings per share rose 93% to R35.13.
Management attributed the results to decisive cost and capital management actions, higher free cash flow, and nonrecurring items, including a R4.3bn cash settlement from Transnet and a R2.9bn reduction in environmental rehabilitation provisions.
Total impairments eased sharply to R20.7bn from R74.9bn the previous year, with R13bn linked to the Secunda and Sasolburg liquid fuel refinery units, which remain fully impaired.
Free cash flow after tax, interest, and capital expenditure increased 75% to R12.6bn aided by “strict cost management”, supporting a stronger balance sheet, and a 16% reduction in capital expenditure to R25.4bn, the company said on Monday.
Sasol group CEO Simon Baloyi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Group CEO Simon Baloyi outlined five priorities guiding Sasol’s strategic reset.
These include repositioning international chemicals for global competitiveness, restoring the SA value chain through initiatives such as coal destoning, and pursuing balanced business transformation via the emission reduction road map.
Baloyi said operational measures, including mothballing underperforming international chemical assets and focusing on higher-margin product channels in fuels and chemicals in Africa, are shifting the company from a “volume-driven to a value-driven model”.
He added that in SA, the Secunda destoning project, expected to be operational in the first half of the 2026 financial year, was designed to improve coal quality and gasifier availability, while repairs at the Natref refinery after a January 2025 fire had restored operations.
The group reduced net debt by 13% to R65bn, while long-term debt dropped 12% to R103.3bn.
However, no dividend was declared for the reporting year, as Sasol’s payout policy — paying 30% of free cash flow when net debt (excluding leases) falls sustainably below $3bn — has not yet been met, with debt now at $3.7bn.
Baloyi reiterated that dividends were tied to debt levels. “We had expected to be at $4.1bn by now, but we are at $3.7bn, so we’re ahead of plan,” he said.
“Dividends will resume once net debt drops below the threshold, which could occur between [the 2027 financial year] and [the 2028 financial year]. If macros are favourable, it happens quicker, if not, longer…. As soon as we cross that $3bn line, even in [the 2026 financial year], dividends can resume. That strengthens the balance sheet, reduces risk and gives us optionality to accelerate strategy.”
Ebitda in the SA fuels business fell 38%, which Baloyi attributed to lower rand oil prices, narrower refinery margins, and volume challenges due to previous reduced production at Secunda and Natref.
In contrast, gas earnings benefited from higher volumes, with ArcelorMittal SA continuing operations as a major gas customer, allowing Sasol to sell more gas than originally budgeted.
Regarding the country’s gas challenges, Baloyi warned of looming supply risks as Mozambique’s southern gas fields decline.
Sasol has asked the National Energy Regulator SA to introduce methane-rich gas from [the 2027 financial year] to supplement supply, but longer term the market will need to shift to liquefied natural gas (LNG).
“We’re already working with Eskom on LNG, with ministerial support. Without gas, 700,000 jobs are at risk,” he said. With Jacqueline Mackenzie
Business Day TV caught up with the group's CFO, Walt Bruns.
