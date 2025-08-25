Sasol reduces impairments amid reshaping of business

Sasol building in Sandton, April 3 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Sasol has reported higher full-year earnings, which reflect the actions it has taken to reshape the business and advance its strategic priorities.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June were up 93% to 35.13c.
Earnings before interest and tax (ebit) rose to R18.8bn after a loss of R27.3bn a year ago, supported by non-recurring items, including the Transnet net cash settlement of R4.3bn and the reduction in the environmental rehabilitation provision of R2.9bn. This was offset by lower unrealised gains of R2bn from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities and revaluation of derivatives, compared with R4.7bn the previous year.
A 15% decline in the rand oil price, significant reductions in refining margins and fuel price differentials, along with 3% lower sales volumes resulted in a 9% decrease in turnover to R249bn.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were down 14% at R51.8bn.
Total impairments of R20.7bn were significantly lower than the R74.9bn a year ago, with R13bn related to the Secunda and Sasolburg liquid fuel refinery cash generating units (CGU), which remain fully impaired.
Additional impairments were recorded on Mozambique and Italy Care Chemicals CGUs, offset by the reversal of impairment for the China Care Chemicals CGU.
The group reduced net debt by 13% to R65bn while total long-term debt reduced by 12% to R103.3bn.
No dividend was declared for the 2025 financial year. The group’s dividend policy is based on 30% of free cash flow generated provided that net debt (excluding leases) is sustainably below $3bn. Net debt is at $3.7bn.
“This year’s results reflect the decisive actions we are taking to reshape Sasol for the future. We contained cash fixed cost increases below inflation, optimised capital spend, generated higher free cash flow and strengthened our balance sheet,” said CEO Simon Baloyi.
“We are advancing our strategic initiatives to restore the Southern Africa value chain, reset International Chemicals, and deliver our growth and transform ambitions. However, the global environment remains complex and volatile,” he added.
The mining segment increased ebit by 23% mainly due to a higher coal price to Secunda Operations (SO), underpinned by a revision in the coal supply agreement and lower cash fixed cost. This was partially offset by lower internal sales volumes, and higher external coal purchases.
The destoning project to improve the quality of coal was progressing well and remained on track for completion in the first half of 2026 financial year, within the previously communicated schedule and cost, Baloyi said.
Gas earnings were down 55% largely due to remeasurement items. Excluding remeasurement items, ebit increased by 36% driven by higher gas production, improved gas prices, lower cash fixed costs and reduced rehabilitation provisions in Mozambique.
Ebit in the fuel division was 72% lower, however, excluding remeasurement items, ebit decreased by 40% compared to a year ago. Factors that affected the unit included lower Brent crude oil prices, reduced refining margins, lower production at SO and Natref, stronger rand-dollar exchange rates and lower equity accounted earnings from Oryx GTL.
Chemicals Africa’s ebit was down 20%, but Chemicals America increased ebit by more than 100% due to improved unit margins and lower depreciation after the impairment in the ethane value chain in 2024 and insurance proceeds partially compensating for losses related to the East Cracker fire.
Losses at Chemicals Eurasia narrowed by 49%. Remeasurement items of R2.2bn in 2025 include an impairment of R3.3bn related to the Italian assets partly offset by reversal of impairment of the China CGU of R1.2bn.
