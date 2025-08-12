Sasol sees earnings growth on higher chemicals prices
Prior impairments affected earnings and were mainly related to the Secunda and Sasolburg liquid fuels refineries
12 August 2025 - 13:13
Chemicals and energy group Sasol expects a sharp increase in full-year earnings, supported by higher chemicals prices and cost-cutting measures.
The company projects headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R33.60-R36.30 in year ended June, an increase of 85%-100% from R18.19 in the prior year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
