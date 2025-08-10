Renergen takeover set for end-September
Shareholder approval opens way for Nasdaq-listed ASP Isotopes to acquire all outstanding shares
10 August 2025 - 18:20
Renergen shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition by Nasdaq-listed ASP Isotopes after a vote held on July 10.
With key conditions met or waived, ASPI is now positioned to acquire all outstanding Renergen shares through a formal arrangement, Renergen said in a statement on Friday, with completion expected by September 30, subject to remaining conditions...
