HCI eyes gas-fired power plant in Mossel Bay
Empowerment group undeterred by departure of international partners from offshore project
08 August 2025 - 05:00
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is bullish on SA’s gas prospects as it presses ahead with plans to establish an off-taker for gas and condensate in the country.
The JSE-listed empowerment group has put its faith and money in pursuing the development of the gas find in Block 11B/12B despite all its international partners, including French major TotalEnergies, abandoning the search for gas off Mossel Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.