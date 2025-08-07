US start-up Lyten to buy bankrupt Northvolt

A man stands in front of the Northvolt Ett factory in Skelleftea, Sweden, on November 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARIE MANNES
Stockholm — US battery start-up Lyten has agreed to buy most of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, it said on Thursday, potentially offering a way back for the European company that was once seen as the region’s answer to rivals in Asia.
Lyten, a Silicon Valley battery maker developing lithium-sulphur cells as a cleaner alternative to lithium-ion, is backed by Jeep owner Stellantis and US delivery services provider FedEx.
The deal revives hopes for European battery independence after Northvolt — the continent’s potential rival to major Chinese electric vehicle battery makers — filed for bankruptcy in March, making it one of Sweden’s largest corporate failures and sparking a frantic push to find a buyer.
“Our plans are ... in large part to pick up where the Northvolt team left off,” Lyten CEO and co-founder Dan Cook said, declining to disclose the purchase price beyond saying it was at a “substantial discount” to the original asset value.
Northvolt’s bankruptcy trustee said the deal defused the risk of a “complete shutdown”, while Sweden’s deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, said the deal positioned the country “as key to Europe’s energy independence”.
Northvolt has received much criticism that it overpromised while failing to deliver battery cells deemed good enough quality for clients, even with help from its biggest customer, truck maker Scania. Gustaf Sundell, Scania’s head of ventures and new business, said it was too early to say if the group would place orders for batteries with Lyten, but it was happy with the outcome.
Target markets
Lyten hopes to quickly restart the flagship Skelleftea plant in northern Sweden and resume deliveries of lithium-ion battery cells in 2026. In July it acquired Northvolt’s energy storage business in Poland, Europe’s largest, and is targeting automotive, defence and energy storage markets.
Cook said several of Northvolt’s former management would be joining Lyten, though not founder and former CEO Peter Carlsson.
“We are focused on developing to be the leaders in locally sourced, locally manufactured batteries for both the North American and European markets right now,” he said.
Lyten said in July it had secured more than $200m in additional equity investment to support its acquisition and expansion plans.
Cook said Lyten would prove its worth to Northvolt’s former customers by focusing first on providing high yields to a single customer. Northvolt’s order book once totalled more than $50bn from carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen and Audi. “We actually think they’ll come back, perhaps quicker than people believe,” said Cook.
The deal includes Northvolt’s projects in Sweden and Germany, as well as its intellectual property. Work is also under way to acquire its Canadian unit.
Before its collapse, Northvolt expanded across the Atlantic but later refocused on Sweden as its financial crisis deepened, selling assets for nominal sums.
US start-up Lyten to buy bankrupt Northvolt
Lifeline for the battery maker once seen as Europe’s answer to rivals in Asia
Stockholm — US battery start-up Lyten has agreed to buy most of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, it said on Thursday, potentially offering a way back for the European company that was once seen as the region’s answer to rivals in Asia.
Lyten, a Silicon Valley battery maker developing lithium-sulphur cells as a cleaner alternative to lithium-ion, is backed by Jeep owner Stellantis and US delivery services provider FedEx.
The deal revives hopes for European battery independence after Northvolt — the continent’s potential rival to major Chinese electric vehicle battery makers — filed for bankruptcy in March, making it one of Sweden’s largest corporate failures and sparking a frantic push to find a buyer.
“Our plans are ... in large part to pick up where the Northvolt team left off,” Lyten CEO and co-founder Dan Cook said, declining to disclose the purchase price beyond saying it was at a “substantial discount” to the original asset value.
Northvolt’s bankruptcy trustee said the deal defused the risk of a “complete shutdown”, while Sweden’s deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, said the deal positioned the country “as key to Europe’s energy independence”.
Northvolt has received much criticism that it overpromised while failing to deliver battery cells deemed good enough quality for clients, even with help from its biggest customer, truck maker Scania. Gustaf Sundell, Scania’s head of ventures and new business, said it was too early to say if the group would place orders for batteries with Lyten, but it was happy with the outcome.
Target markets
Lyten hopes to quickly restart the flagship Skelleftea plant in northern Sweden and resume deliveries of lithium-ion battery cells in 2026. In July it acquired Northvolt’s energy storage business in Poland, Europe’s largest, and is targeting automotive, defence and energy storage markets.
Cook said several of Northvolt’s former management would be joining Lyten, though not founder and former CEO Peter Carlsson.
“We are focused on developing to be the leaders in locally sourced, locally manufactured batteries for both the North American and European markets right now,” he said.
Lyten said in July it had secured more than $200m in additional equity investment to support its acquisition and expansion plans.
Cook said Lyten would prove its worth to Northvolt’s former customers by focusing first on providing high yields to a single customer. Northvolt’s order book once totalled more than $50bn from carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen and Audi. “We actually think they’ll come back, perhaps quicker than people believe,” said Cook.
The deal includes Northvolt’s projects in Sweden and Germany, as well as its intellectual property. Work is also under way to acquire its Canadian unit.
Before its collapse, Northvolt expanded across the Atlantic but later refocused on Sweden as its financial crisis deepened, selling assets for nominal sums.
Reuters
European renewable energy investor seeks JSE listing
WATCH: Shell steps up move away from Eskom
Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy after project pulled
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump tariff relief sees Apple lead surge in global tech shares
International business briefs: Swisscom treads water amid uncertainty
Uber to buy back further $20bn shares
McDonald’s beats sales estimates on demand for affordable meals
Nvidia urges US against location verification, reiterates its chips have no ...
AMD, Super Micro fall as AI data centres weigh on revenue
OpenAI releases first open-weight AI language models
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.