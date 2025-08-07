Montauk swings to loss as costs and impairments offset higher sales
Profit hit by $2.4m impairment charge and lower prices for renewable energy credits
07 August 2025 - 20:08
Montauk Renewables reported a loss for the six months to end-June as higher revenue driven by expanded operations was more than offset by rising costs, asset impairments and weaker prices for environmental credits.
The company reported a 7% year-on-year increase in revenue to $87.7m, thanks mainly to higher sales volumes of renewable natural gas and electricity, supported by the continued development and expansion of Montauk’s project portfolio across the US...
