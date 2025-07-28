Global coal production expected to hit record high in 2025
The IEA estimates demand will rise after reaching an output high of 8.79-billion tonnes last year
28 July 2025 - 05:00
The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global coal production will grow this year as demand for fossil fuels remains at record highs.
The report forecasts that the world’s coal output will reach a record 9.2-billion tonnes in 2025, with miners set to increase global supply in response to a strong demand forecast. ..
