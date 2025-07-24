Competition Commission gives conditional approval to Renergen-ASPI deal
The deal will make the natural gas and helium producer a wholly owned subsidiary of ASP Isotopes
24 July 2025 - 09:31
SA’s Competition Commission on Wednesday gave the go ahead, with conditions, for ASP Isotopes’ (ASPI) proposed acquisition of natural gas and helium producer Renergen.
US-based and Nasdaq-listed ASP Isotopes announced plans in May to acquire all Renergen’s issued shares...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.