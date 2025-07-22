Sasol achieves volume guidance across most business segments
The group says it is engaging with stakeholders on US tariffs that are due to take effect on August 1
22 July 2025 - 09:32
Sasol has made good progress and expects to meet most of its financial guidance for the 2025 financial year, with volume guidance achieved across most business segments, it said on Tuesday.
The group said for the year to end-June, its earnings per share (EPS) were expected to increase by more than 20%, compared with a loss per share of R69.94 reported a year ago, which included negative remeasurement items of R88.13 per share...
