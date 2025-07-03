Safripol launches legal battle over Sasol’s price of ethylene
KAP subsidiary Safripol prepares for battle with petrochemical major over its pricing
03 July 2025 - 18:54
Safripol, SA’s polymer producer and marketer, is bracing itself for a lengthy battle with petrochemical major Sasol over its pricing, in a legal brawl that might reshape how monopolies charge their customers.
Safripol, a subsidiary of JSE-listed KAP, said it had been wrestling with Sasol regarding the price of ethylene, saying the dispute has now progressed to independent arbitration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.