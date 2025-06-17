Glencore’s Astron in R2.7bn tax brawl with Sars
Tax agency says the company is liable for unpaid excise duties and levies before takeover in 2017
17 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is pursuing Astron for R2.7bn with the tax agency saying the company is liable for unpaid excise duties and levies.
Astron, owned by commodities trader and mining group Glencore, disputes the tax liability and is fighting tooth and nail to show legal course on why it has not short-changed the fiscus...
