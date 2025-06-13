Companies / Energy

WATCH: Discussing SA’s gas supply crisis

Business Day TV spoke to Jaco Human, executive officer at IGUA-SA

13 June 2025 - 15:04
by Business Day TV
Cooling towers of Sasol’s synthetic fuel plant in Secunda. Sasol is the monopoly supplier of SA's natural gas. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Cooling towers of Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda. Sasol is the monopoly supplier of SA's natural gas. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SA’s primary source of natural gas from Mozambique’s Pande and Temane fields, are projected to see a sharp decline in supply by as early as 2026, with an effective halt of pipeline gas by July 2028. Business Day TV discussed the effect of the looming shortage with Jaco Human, executive officer at IGUA-SA.

