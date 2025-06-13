PIC leads investment in SA-H2 fund to boost green hydrogen projects
Managed by Climate Fund Managers and Invest International, new fund aims to mobilise public and private capital
13 June 2025 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), SA’s state-owned asset manager, has committed to the SA-H2 fund, a blended finance facility dedicated to accelerating the country’s energy transition and green hydrogen economy.
The PIC, together with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), has pledged a total of R656m to the fund...
