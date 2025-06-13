Middle East turmoil sees Sasol roar up as oil prices soar

Shares in Sasol rose the most in more than a year in intraday trade on Friday following a spike in oil prices triggered by Israel’s military strike on Iran, which heightened geopolitical tension in the region.
The petrochemical giant’s share price rose more than 10% at one point, outperforming the rest of the market amid a broad sell-off as investors reacted to the escalating conflict...
