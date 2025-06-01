Moody’s downgrades Sasol outlook amid weak demand, low oil prices
Credit ratings agency warns the company faces increased financial pressure
01 June 2025 - 18:26
Credit ratings agency Moody’s Ratings has revised Sasol’s outlook to negative from stable, citing continued deterioration in the group’s operating performance due to weak demand dynamics in the chemicals market and low oil prices.
The SA chemicals and energy company faces increased financial pressure, with Moody’s warning that these challenges could weigh on its credit metrics over the next two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.