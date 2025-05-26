OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles tariff dispute
Timing of the pipeline tariffs settlement suggests Transnet will tap into the latest government guarantee
26 May 2025 - 06:09
Transnet and Sasol have opted to settle their long-running legal dispute about pipeline tariffs, with the former set to pay the latter nearly R5bn, almost all the budget it needs to fund its recently revised downwards emissions reduction road map.
The settlement, approved by Transnet’s board on Friday, came just a day after the cash-strapped state-owned freight and rail group received a R51bn government guarantee to support the entity’s capital investment programme and to enable it to meet its debt obligations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.