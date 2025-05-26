Renergen secures victory in helium rights dispute
The ruling provides legal clarity regarding Renergen’s rights to extract and commercialise helium from its resource in the Free State
26 May 2025 - 10:28
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen has secured a significant victory in its ongoing dispute with Springbok Solar Power Plant over helium rights in the Virginia Gas Project
The mineral resources minister has dismissed Springbok Solar’s appeal against Renergen’s helium rights, confirming that helium is a by-product of petroleum/natural gas and falls within the scope of Tetra4’s existing production right...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.