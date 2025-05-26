Aluwani Museisi. Country Chair for Shell Downstream South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Shell’s outlook on agriculture as an energy provider is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell SA. UK-based Shell is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It has had operations in SA for more than a century.
After a comprehensive review of the downstream and renewables businesses across all regions in May 2024, the British multinational oil and gas company announced it was disposing of its “noncore” retail business, which houses its service stations, and turning its focus to its upstream operations — which are facing serious legal challenges from environmental groups.
Museisi reaffirms that the move does not signal Shell’s exit from SA, explaining that it has lined up a number of suitors that would be keen to continue running the business under the Shell brand, through a licensing arrangement.
He details Shell’s involvement in agriculture as one of the sector’s biggest fuel suppliers. Without giving away too much, Museisi says the sector is one of Shell’s biggest areas of business in SA.
The company supplies fuel products such as petrol and diesel used in farming process and transport, as well as lubricants for machinery.
The energy executive also outlines Shell’s involvement with and support of 50 farmers in the Eastern Cape as part of a broader effort to spur more people to get into farming.
Topics of discussion include Shell’s business in SA; the company’s involvement in agriculture; efforts to bring more people into farming; and the state of global energy in mid-2025.
PODCAST | Shell bullish about SA agriculture
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell SA
Join the discussion:
