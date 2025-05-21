Sasol faces poor coal quality in bid to make Secunda great again
Group sets an output target of more than 7.4-million tonnes by the 2028 financial year
21 May 2025 - 05:00
Sasol is throwing everything it has at restoring performance at its Secunda plant — the crown jewel in its range — with the group setting an output target of more than 7.4-million tonnes by the 2028 financial year. However, poor coal quality has led to damaged equipment leading to longer downtimes, and the company will have to continue at pace should it want to meet its targets.
The poor coal quality has over the past few years also resulted in fewer gasifiers available for production, curtailing output at the plant central to the group’s profitability...
