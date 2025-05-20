Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Simon Baloyi unpacks Sasol’s emissions budget reset

Business Day TV speaks to Simon Baloyi, CEO of Sasol

20 May 2025 - 20:31
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sasol’s headquarters in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasol’s headquarters in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sasol has slashed the budget for its greenhouse-gas emission reduction road map by 70% and will now spend no more than R7bn on the initiative. The group believes it will still be able to reduce its global greenhouse-gas emission footprint by 30% come 2030. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Simon Baloyi for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
2.
Adcock Ingram painkiller infringes Aspen ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Companies / Energy
4.
Inside Renergen’s high-stakes lawfare
Companies / Energy
5.
Most SA coal workers unequipped for green ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.