Sasol’s headquarters in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasol has slashed the budget for its greenhouse-gas emission reduction road map by 70% and will now spend no more than R7bn on the initiative. The group believes it will still be able to reduce its global greenhouse-gas emission footprint by 30% come 2030. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Simon Baloyi for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Simon Baloyi unpacks Sasol’s emissions budget reset
Business Day TV speaks to Simon Baloyi, CEO of Sasol
