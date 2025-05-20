Sasol slashes emissions budget more than 70%
Spending on its ERR will be cut from the previously guided range of R15bn-R25bn to a maximum of R7bn
20 May 2025 - 08:50
Sasol’s emissions reduction roadmap (ERR) is likely to come under more intense scrutiny after the group slashed capital requirements for the plan by more than 70%.
However, the group still maintained the target to reduce its global greenhouse-gas emission footprint 30% by 2030...
