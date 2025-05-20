Renergen rockets on takeover bid
Deal with ASP Isotopes will help unlock much-needed capital for Virginia Gas Project, CEO Stefano Marani says
20 May 2025 - 17:25
Shares in JSE-listed natural gas and helium producer Renergen rocketed on Tuesday after the group announced it had agreed to a buyout offer from ASP Isotopes (ASPI).
US-based ASPI, which produces isotopes for nuclear medicine, green energy and quantum computing markets, announced its firm intention to make a buyout offer earlier in the day...
