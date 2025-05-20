Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Chemicals and energy company’s shares surge on plan for aggressive debt reduction
20 May 2025 - 08:50
UPDATED 20 May 2025 - 23:30
In a show of market confidence, shares in Sasol surged more than 10% at one point on Tuesday as CEO Simon Baloyi sketched out a corporate reset marked by aggressive debt reduction and a pared-back emission reduction budget.
At the heart of Sasol’s cost-cutting plan is the discontinuation of the recycling of fine coal to its gasifiers and the environmental department’s decision to grant Sasol permission to deviate from conventional sulphur dioxide emission measurements at its prized Secunda facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.