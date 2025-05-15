Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol and Discovery power up to launch Ampli Energy

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Nepgen, head of Discovery Green

15 May 2025 - 19:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Serushan Pillay (executive vice president: business building, strategy and technology at Sasol); Adrian Gore, (Group CEO), Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (electricity minister); Simon Baloyi (president and CEO of Sasol); and Andre Nepgen (head of Discovery Green). Picture: SUPPLIED
Serushan Pillay (executive vice president: business building, strategy and technology at Sasol); Adrian Gore, (Group CEO), Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (electricity minister); Simon Baloyi (president and CEO of Sasol); and Andre Nepgen (head of Discovery Green). Picture: SUPPLIED

Sasol and Discovery have partnered to launch Ampli Energy, an energy product that aims to unlock renewable energy access for local businesses of all sizes via energy wheeling. Business Day TV unpacked the move with Andre Nepgen, head of Discovery Green.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
3.
New PIC CEO to clean up R100bn unlisted portfolio
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec lodges bid for licence to trade ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.