Serushan Pillay (executive vice president: business building, strategy and technology at Sasol); Adrian Gore, (Group CEO), Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (electricity minister); Simon Baloyi (president and CEO of Sasol); and Andre Nepgen (head of Discovery Green). Picture: SUPPLIED
Sasol and Discovery have partnered to launch Ampli Energy, an energy product that aims to unlock renewable energy access for local businesses of all sizes via energy wheeling. Business Day TV unpacked the move with Andre Nepgen, head of Discovery Green.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sasol and Discovery power up to launch Ampli Energy
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Nepgen, head of Discovery Green
