Greencoat Renewables, which is listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin, is planning a secondary listing on the JSE AltX as a means to diversify its shareholder base. Business Day TV discussed this further with Diarmuid Kelly, CFO of Schroders Greencoat Renewables.
WATCH: Greencoat Renewables seeks JSE listing
Business Day TV spoke to Diarmuid Kelly, CFO of Schroders Greencoat Renewables
