Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Greencoat Renewables seeks JSE listing

Business Day TV spoke to Diarmuid Kelly, CFO of Schroders Greencoat Renewables

14 May 2025 - 15:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Greencoat Renewables, which is listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin, is planning a secondary listing on the JSE AltX as a means to diversify its shareholder base. Business Day TV discussed this further with Diarmuid Kelly, CFO of Schroders Greencoat Renewables.

European renewable energy investor seeks JSE listing

Greencoat CFO says fresh offering mirrors that of Sirius Real Estate 10 years ago
Companies
23 hours ago

Investec lodges bid for licence to trade electricity

Private banking and wealth management group wants to power its headquarters with solar power
Companies
11 hours ago

THAPELO MOAMOGOE: Mining sector in multibillion-rand renewable energy drive

Despite potential challenges, the shift towards renewable energy represents a vital move towards a more sustainable economy, writes Thapelo Moamogoe.
Opinion
3 days ago

Green energy sector sees red over tariffs

Itac plan aimed at boosting local manufacturing seen as misguided
Business
3 days ago

JAMES MACKAY: How to navigate the latest IRP to reach a sustainable future

The plan provides many opportunities, including national alignment in the reform agenda and co-ordinated investment
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: Will the low-price thermal coal market continue beyond 2025?

Business Day TV speaks to Vinesh Chetty, head of research at Afriforesight
Companies
6 days ago

JONATHAN BEHR AND ROBYN HELLING: Draft power transmission rules vital to alleviating grid constraints

Pilot programme offers test case for public-private partnerships and could unlock a new era of sustainable growth
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
2.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Related Articles

Investec lodges bid for licence to trade electricity

Companies / Financial Services

THAPELO MOAMOGOE: Mining sector in multibillion-rand renewable energy drive

Opinion

Green energy sector sees red over tariffs

Business

JAMES MACKAY: How to navigate the latest IRP to reach a sustainable future

Opinion

ROY HAVEMANN AND NOMVUYO GUMA: Planting the seeds of future prosperity

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.