WATCH: Will the low-price thermal coal market continue beyond 2025?

Business Day TV speaks to Vinesh Chetty, head of research at Afriforesight

07 May 2025 - 19:12
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
The price of coal has slumped by nearly a quarter since the start of the year as trade wars, policy uncertainty and investment in renewable energy weighed on demand. Business Day TV spoke to Afriforesight head of research Vinesh Chetty for his assessment of the situation.

