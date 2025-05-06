Q&A: SA’s gas problem rooted in the midstream, says users’ body
The midstream challenge revolves around who pays, who invests and who takes the risks
06 May 2025 - 05:00
SA is facing a critical juncture in its energy landscape, with a looming gas shortage, dubbed the “gas cliff”, threatening to disrupt industrial activity and economic growth.
The country’s gas crisis is not due to a lack of solutions. Rather, it is a challenge of co-ordination, infrastructure and political will. Various options are available, including importing liquid natural gas (LNG) through ports such as Richards Bay and Maputo, tapping regional reserves in northern Mozambique, developing local discoveries such as Brulpadda and Luiperd, and expanding gas-to-power plants. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.