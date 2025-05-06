Court places helium production and trading outside Nersa’s reach
Upstream petroleum sector held to be regulated by Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act
06 May 2025 - 17:42
SA’s gas sector is set for a seismic shift after the Pretoria high court ruled the Gas Act does not apply to any production and incidental activities related to upstream petroleum activities — effectively placing helium and other natural gas outside the reach of the industry regulator.
The judgment includes the requirement for licensing of trading, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities outside the piped-gas industry...
