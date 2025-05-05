Exxaro loses another executive amid leadership shake-up
Company reaches an amicable agreement with chief coal operations officer
05 May 2025 - 18:19
Exxaro Resources on Monday announced the mutual separation of its former chief coal operations officer, Kgabi Masia, as the company’s top echelons continue to bleed leaders.
The company said it had reached an amicable agreement with Masia to part ways after less than three years in the role...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.