Sasol assesses effects of US tariffs on its operations
Sasol says it is engaging with stakeholders and remains focused on ensuring continuity
17 April 2025 - 08:54
Sasol is assessing the potential effects on its operations, supply chain and pricing strategies of the Trump administration's import tariffs.
The US government announced changes to US import tariffs on April 3 followed by a suspension of these tariffs for most countries for 90 days, which was announced on April 9...
