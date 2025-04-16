Sola did not get proper consent for Springbok energy project, says Renergen
The construction is unlawful, with potentially more than one act violated due to the lack of a land use agreement, says Renergen CEO
16 April 2025 - 18:14
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen says a decision by the department of mineral & petroleum resources , while not a court ruling, invalidates Springbok Solar Park’s consent to build on land that overlaps with Renergen’s Virginia gas project in the Free State.
Without a valid Section 53 consent, the solar plant’s construction was unlawful and called into question other authorisations Springbok Solar may have obtained, Renegen said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.