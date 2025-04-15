Kibo Energy assessing targets amid reverse takeover plans
Transactions would further company’s renewable energy expansion plans
15 April 2025 - 19:48
Kibo Energy says it is “at an advanced stage” in assessing potential acquisitions under a reverse takeover that would expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.
The company, which is listed on the JSE and London’s AIM, did not disclose the details of any specific project, but said it would keep shareholders and the market on developments...
