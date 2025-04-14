Crypto, AI sectors lift US power sector chiefs’ payouts

Cooling towers are seen through a window at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, during a tour by Constellation Energy in Middletown, Pennsylvania, US. File photo: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Boston — CEOs of the 10 largest US utilities earned more than $115m combined in a recent three-year period as demand for electricity from their power plants jumped substantially due to the burgeoning cryptocurrency and AI sectors.
At seven of the companies, CEO payouts were much larger than what the utilities estimated at the time of their stock grants in early 2022, according to a Reuters analysis of pay disclosures with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Constellation Energy Group CEO Joseph Dominguez received stock now worth $40.3m, or twice the target amount estimated, the company disclosed. This was the biggest payout among CEOs at the 10 largest companies by market capitalisation in the S&P 500 utilities index
A typical feature of CEO pay is granting restricted stock tied to performance targets such as total shareholder return and cash flow over a three-year period.
Dominguez received nearly 200,000 company shares for producing $7.3bn in free cash flow during the 2022-24 measurement period. That easily beat the preset target of $5bn.
In the Texas market, where data centre and crypto miners have huge appetites for electricity, Constellation's operating revenue surged 15% in 2024. The upswing in electricity demand throughout the US now has some investors viewing once-sleepy utility stocks as growth investments.
Constellation’s total shareholder return was 448% at the end of the three-year period, easily beating the 16% return on the S&P 500 utilities index.
Constellation said its pay-for-performance approach received 96% shareholder approval at its 2024 annual meeting.
Total return at Vistra Corporation was even better than Constellation’s, surging 548% during 2022-24. Vistra CEO James Burke received nearly $29m in stock-based pay as the company rewarded him for driving adjusted free cash flow per share far above target levels, according to company disclosures.
Vistra’s retail electricity sales volumes in the Northeast and Midwest more than doubled in 2024 while its nuclear plants operated at 93% capacity.
By contrast, Dominion Energy CEO Robert Blue missed out on taking home more than $4m in cash after shareholder return and operating profit during 2022-24 failed to meet performance targets.
Blue received $438,240, just 9% of the potential target payout of nearly $5m, the company disclosed last month. Dominion’s total shareholder return during 2022-2024 was minus 21%.
But Dominion’s key Virginia territory is one of the hottest US electricity markets, home to the world’s largest concentration of data centres. Dominion connected 15 new data centres to the grid in 2024 and expects to connect another 15 this year.
“In 2024, the sentiment around utilities, which are historically viewed as defensive investments, shifted dramatically,” portfolio managers at the $2bn Fidelity Select Utilities Portfolio said in quarterly update.
“Investors gradually recognised that the rising demand for power, fuelled by the AI boom ... could be potent drivers of earnings growth across the sector, in what may be a durable multiyear trend.”
Crypto, AI sectors lift US power sector chiefs’ payouts
Performance pay for CEOs was larger than what the utilities estimated at the time of their stock grants in early 2022
Boston — CEOs of the 10 largest US utilities earned more than $115m combined in a recent three-year period as demand for electricity from their power plants jumped substantially due to the burgeoning cryptocurrency and AI sectors.
At seven of the companies, CEO payouts were much larger than what the utilities estimated at the time of their stock grants in early 2022, according to a Reuters analysis of pay disclosures with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Constellation Energy Group CEO Joseph Dominguez received stock now worth $40.3m, or twice the target amount estimated, the company disclosed. This was the biggest payout among CEOs at the 10 largest companies by market capitalisation in the S&P 500 utilities index
A typical feature of CEO pay is granting restricted stock tied to performance targets such as total shareholder return and cash flow over a three-year period.
Dominguez received nearly 200,000 company shares for producing $7.3bn in free cash flow during the 2022-24 measurement period. That easily beat the preset target of $5bn.
In the Texas market, where data centre and crypto miners have huge appetites for electricity, Constellation's operating revenue surged 15% in 2024. The upswing in electricity demand throughout the US now has some investors viewing once-sleepy utility stocks as growth investments.
Constellation’s total shareholder return was 448% at the end of the three-year period, easily beating the 16% return on the S&P 500 utilities index.
Constellation said its pay-for-performance approach received 96% shareholder approval at its 2024 annual meeting.
Total return at Vistra Corporation was even better than Constellation’s, surging 548% during 2022-24. Vistra CEO James Burke received nearly $29m in stock-based pay as the company rewarded him for driving adjusted free cash flow per share far above target levels, according to company disclosures.
Vistra’s retail electricity sales volumes in the Northeast and Midwest more than doubled in 2024 while its nuclear plants operated at 93% capacity.
By contrast, Dominion Energy CEO Robert Blue missed out on taking home more than $4m in cash after shareholder return and operating profit during 2022-24 failed to meet performance targets.
Blue received $438,240, just 9% of the potential target payout of nearly $5m, the company disclosed last month. Dominion’s total shareholder return during 2022-2024 was minus 21%.
But Dominion’s key Virginia territory is one of the hottest US electricity markets, home to the world’s largest concentration of data centres. Dominion connected 15 new data centres to the grid in 2024 and expects to connect another 15 this year.
“In 2024, the sentiment around utilities, which are historically viewed as defensive investments, shifted dramatically,” portfolio managers at the $2bn Fidelity Select Utilities Portfolio said in quarterly update.
“Investors gradually recognised that the rising demand for power, fuelled by the AI boom ... could be potent drivers of earnings growth across the sector, in what may be a durable multiyear trend.”
Reuters
Trump signs executive orders to boost US coal production
Dozens more Chinese entities added to US export blacklist, including Inspur units
Trump to announce up to $500bn AI infrastructure investment
Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ELNA MOOLMAN: Trump’s tariffs and domestic issues fuel uncertainty
US inflation posts surprise dip in March
Trump signs executive orders to boost US coal production
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.