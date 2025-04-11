Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project
The renewable gas producer’s shares jumped by 9.25% following the launch of a new landfill project in the US
11 April 2025 - 09:30
JSE and Nasdaq-listed Montauk Renewables, which converts the biogas released by landfills in the US into renewable natural gas (RNG) for electrical energy, broke ground on a new project in Oklahoma this week.
The group expects to invest between $25m and $35m in the project by its subsidiary Tulsa LFG, which it aims to commission in the first quarter of 2027...
