Bengaluru — Canadian Pacific Kansas City said on Wednesday it and US-based Lanco Group had sold the Panama Canal Railway Company to a unit of Denmark’s Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping groups.
The Canadian railway company did not disclose terms of the deal, but added it would help it focus on its core assets in Canada, the US and Mexico.
The acquisition “represents an attractive infrastructure investment in the region aligned to our core services of intermodal container movement”, said Keith Svendsen, CEO of Maersk’s unit APM Terminals.
Founded as a joint venture between units of Canadian Pacific and Lanco Group, the Panama Railway Company provides rail-based freight and passenger services along the canal. It posted a revenue of $77m last year.
The deal comes at a time when US President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened to take over the canal — built by the US and returned to Panama in 1999 — over allegations of growing foreign presence, especially China.
Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison had last month agreed to sell key ports near the Panama Canal to a group led by BlackRock, which had eased some of the pressure from Trump.
However, the deal, originally expected to be signed this week, is now expected to be delayed over China’s criticism.
Panama Canal railway sold to unit of Denmark’s Maersk
Canadian company says sale to major container shipping group will help it focus on its core assets
