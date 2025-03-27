Nigeria’s state petroleum company edges closer to listing
Oil company was supposed to have offered shares for public trading in 2021
27 March 2025 - 19:19
Abuja — State-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is in the “final” stages of preparations for an initial public offering, a senior company official said on Thursday, but gave no time frame for the long-delayed listing.
Chief finance and investor relations officer Olugbenga Oluwaniyi said in a statement the NNPC was talking to prospective investor relations executives and investment banks, in line with capital market regulations and the oil industry law which mandates it to list its shares on the stock market...
