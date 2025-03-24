Tullow Oil to sell Gabon Oil assets for $300m cash

Bengaluru — Tullow Oil has signed an agreement with Gabon Oil Company to sell its entire working interests in Gabon for $300m in cash, the London-listed company said on Monday, as it looks to reduce its debt burden.
The West Africa-focused exploration company, which once hit a market capitalisation of nearly $22bn following major discoveries such as the Jubilee field offshore in Ghana, has been grappling with operational setbacks, weak exploration results, leadership changes and shifting investor focus towards energy transition.
In December, US oil and gas company Kosmos Energy explored an all-share acquisition of Tullow Oil, but walked away from its pursuit days later without providing a reason.
The sale of Tullow Oil’s Gabon assets — which represent about 10,000 barrels of oil per day of 2025 production forecast — will reduce the company’s net debt to $1.15bn on a pro forma basis, it said.
The company’s net debt stood at about $1.45bn as reported on January 30.
The deal is expected to close around the middle of 2025.
