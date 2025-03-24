Companies / Energy

Tullow Oil to sell Gabon Oil assets for $300m cash

West Africa-focused exploration company has been grappling with a variety of operational setbacks

24 March 2025 - 20:44
by Aatrayee Chatterjee
Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Tullow Oil has signed an agreement with Gabon Oil Company to sell its entire working interests in Gabon for $300m in cash, the London-listed company said on Monday, as it looks to reduce its debt burden.

The West Africa-focused exploration company, which once hit a market capitalisation of nearly $22bn following major discoveries such as the Jubilee field offshore in Ghana, has been grappling with operational setbacks, weak exploration results, leadership changes and shifting investor focus towards energy transition.

In December, US oil and gas company Kosmos Energy explored an all-share acquisition of Tullow Oil, but walked away from its pursuit days later without providing a reason.

The sale of Tullow Oil’s Gabon assets — which represent about 10,000 barrels of oil per day of 2025 production forecast — will reduce the company’s net debt to $1.15bn on a pro forma basis, it said.

The company’s net debt stood at about $1.45bn as reported on January 30.

The deal is expected to close around the middle of 2025.

Reuters

Vitol to acquire Eni’s West African oil and gas assets

The commodity trader will buy an interest in assets and blocks in Ivory Coast and the Republic of Congo
Companies
5 days ago

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery suspends fuel sales in local currency

Company says move is to counter a mismatch between sales in naira and purchases of crude in dollars
Companies
5 days ago

Renergen’s share price soars on first helium sales

The company initially planned to start helium production at its Virginia gas project in 2016, with commercial sales expected by 2018
Companies
1 week ago

Trafigura names replacement for Puma Energy CEO

Management reshuffle follows slew of retirements in 2024 at commodity trader
Companies
2 weeks ago
Support our award-winning journalism.
Subscribe now

