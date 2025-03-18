Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Understanding the climate change act

Business Day TV spoke to Happy Khambule, Busa’s environment and energy manager and a member of the National Energy Crisis Committee

18 March 2025 - 15:37
by Business Day TV
An aerial view of the deforestation and the destruction of habitats in the Amazon. Picture: JUANCHO TORRES/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES
An aerial view of the deforestation and the destruction of habitats in the Amazon. Picture: JUANCHO TORRES/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES

After signing the Climate Change Bill into law in July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally proclaimed the act, bringing it into effect as of yesterday. However, a large chunk of the legislation has been deferred and it comes at a time when the country has lost climate funding from the US and the Paris Agreement targets loom.

To unpack all of this in detail, Business Day TV caught up with Happy Khambule, who is Busa’s environment and energy manager and he is also a member of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

