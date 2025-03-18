An aerial view of the deforestation and the destruction of habitats in the Amazon. Picture: JUANCHO TORRES/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES
After signing the Climate Change Bill into law in July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally proclaimed the act, bringing it into effect as of yesterday. However, a large chunk of the legislation has been deferred and it comes at a time when the country has lost climate funding from the US and the Paris Agreement targets loom.
To unpack all of this in detail, Business Day TV caught up with Happy Khambule, who is Busa’s environment and energy manager and he is also a member of the National Energy Crisis Committee.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Understanding the climate change act
Business Day TV spoke to Happy Khambule, Busa’s environment and energy manager and a member of the National Energy Crisis Committee
