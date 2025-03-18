Companies / Energy

WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers optimistic on long-term growth

Business Day TV spoke with Charl de Villiers, CEO of Libstar

18 March 2025 - 20:34
by Business Day TV
Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Libstar has reported an annual loss per share of 54c, from earnings of 38c previously. The swing is due in part to higher impairment charges. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.

